Marko
Dec 5

Wasn't it always thus? Growing up, before podcasts, it was all about talk radio or FM music in the background. People had radios or TVs on constantly. Sports games were often passively watched, with the commenter being the company in the room. A drive around town reveals that nearly everyone - especially lower-class people - have some kind of broadcast on constantly. And often very loud.

I wonder if podcasting is just the white man's reggaeton.

KlarkashTon
Dec 5

Thank you for this masterpiece, Mr. Morgoth. We remember that you never entered the self-referential podcast discourse merry-go-round and know that you never will.

And your observation of the link between listening to podcasts and atomization is all-too accurate. And yet I feel that this is also because of the remarkably high quality of the podcast content in our circles. It was easy to have a conversation during lunch with colleagues or acquaintances during, say, the 90s because what was on people´s minds were not existential political or philosophical questions, and that was because there were few obvious reasons to grapple with these issues. And even if there were, in order to personally engage with these topics there was no other way than to read the appropriate books, obviously a "slower" process.

Just considering Mr. Morgoth and his frens (such as AA) as a source, I can easily listen to an hour of interesting new content a day. But the discourse in this sphere at this point essentially presupposes a basic understanding of several elite theorists, not to mention news information not widely reported in the mainstream media and various other esoteric knowledge. Even if a newbie was politically sympathetic, the discourse is too "advanced" to easily get into. It would be like entering a conversation baroque music aficionados are having about virtuosos in an eccentric musical style. I think a lot of your listeners would like to have such conversations in real life and not just as a parasocial activity, but that that level of intellectual inclination is not widely spread enough for that to be realistic in "normal" social circles.

