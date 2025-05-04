Reforming Normies
On how Reform UK's success is the result of Britain's normie frogs boiling
Despite my criticisms of Nigel Farage, I knew that the Reform Party would surge in the polls because I had been feeling the tremors of normie discontent for at least a year now.
At last week’s local elections in England, Reform gained a whopping 677 seats, pilfered eight councils from the Tories and two from Labour, and landed themselves two mayors. For …
