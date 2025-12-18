Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morgoth's avatar
Morgoth
2d

After a trying year, let us wind down with a warm fire and a little tot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Morgoth and others
Sirius White's avatar
Sirius White
2d

ha ha! Peaty whiskies are my fave. Ardbeg, especially the specials through the committee. I also found on my travels around Scotland that local whiskies to the place seem to taste better, not sure why that is, but it makes magical sense. So at some point, I need to get myself over to Islay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Morgoth and others
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Morgoth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture