The Sadism Of Democracy
“It’s not just a question of getting to the Castle, but of getting to the right department in the Castle, and then finding the right official, and even then it’s not certain that he’ll be able to help you.” Franz Kafka’s The Castle.
Under the Joe Biden presidency tens of millions of foreigners flooded across America’s borders without so much as a whiff o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Morgoth’s Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.