May 18, 2024

Artists and writers in the late 19th century feared the 20th century; they foresaw that it would herald the rise of the machine. Thomas Hardy saw the rise of the machine as the death knell for the pastoral life; machines negate the need for humans to toil the land. Tolkien saw firsthand the horror of mechanised warfare. In the 21st century we have the drone - the hunter is now the hunted. Soldiers in trenches, walkers disobeying Covid law in the middle of nowhere, no one is safe from the eye in the sky. I recently had the misfortune to see the film ‘Civil War’. The thing that didn’t make sense the most about that depiction of a war (and there was no shortage of choice) was the total absence of the use of drones….as you say, this machine is how war is waged now.

May 18, 2024

The only true thing about the meme appears to be that drone operators cam be slight and unable to fight their way out of a wet paper bag in real live. Drones, at least those used to kill individual soldiers, have to be controlled from close to the front, not some office block in the strategic depths. There is a recent video in which one such command center was overrun by advancing Russians. Like snipers, or guys carrying flamethrowers, drone operators have not much to look forward to when caught.

As to it feeling more odd than mass deaths through more traditional weapons, I agree that it is the individual aspect, one man killing another without risk to himself. We see similar in the Gaza conflict. The Hamas fighters killed individual people, the Israeli pilot turning an entire Palestinian family, grandmother to infant, into red jelly on a wall bombs an anonymous building.

On a side note, what the Russo-Ukrainian conflict revealed is that there is a shocking number of psychopaths on the Internet.

