Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
303Bookworm's avatar
303Bookworm
1d

Alexander Macris (who writes "Contemplations from the Tree of Woe" here on Substack) is a game designer. He wrote and published a comic to help market one of his games, making the deliberate choice to play it straight and turn aside from the Alan Moore school of comics. His heroes are sincere, genuine and wholesome. The villains are not misunderstood or damaged, but wholly evil.

He polled his readership on their favourite characters, fully expecting the rather colourful villains to top the list. Surprisingly, the winner by a large margin was the lead hero, a Superman character who has a family and faith. Macris concludes that the cultural zeitgeist has shifted. People have not seen a genuine, archetypal hero for decades and when presented with it they drink it up like a man stumbling into an oasis in the desert.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Morgoth and others
Joel Pacheco's avatar
Joel Pacheco
21hEdited

I think the Achilles' heel of the elites is demographics. The 3rd world migrants will never kowtow to the Western elites, no matter how many crumbs and pennies are thrown their way. Third world migrants are, by their very nature, a pack of ingrates and, for the most part, lost to them. Where will the depraved elites find allies now? Tucker Carlson is ripping them apart from the right, and a host of leftists are tearing at them from the left.

We have entered a new era.

And it doesn't necessarily end with the triumph of good over evil.

WW3 is on the horizon, and I see the country boys (like me) are disillusioned and angry. We are the men who not only fight the wars, but the very ones needed to win them. And we are not stupid. Not even the draft, conscription, can bring us out now.

I would rather enter a new dark age than submit to these animalistic sociopaths living stolen lives. I'd rather die and take my piece of the taxbase and competency with me.

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Morgoth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture