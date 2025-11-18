Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KlarkashTon's avatar
KlarkashTon
Nov 18

An all-too accurate analysis. Do the NIMBY-Greens from the middle to lower echelons have an "endgame"? What is their ideal state of affairs, say, ten years down the line? How realistic do they think a more civil, less criminal, less derelict future is if their policy proposals are implemented? The cognitive dissonance must be off the charts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Morgoth and others
Lower World Diaries's avatar
Lower World Diaries
Nov 18

I used to love walking home from the pub under orange lights. It had a real noir feel to it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Morgoth and others
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Morgoth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture