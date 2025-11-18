One of the reasons I prefer to focus on the nuts and bolts of British life is its rawness and visceral nature. It is the cold, clinical LED lights, barely illuminating empty streets and decayed town centres, vacated by the everyman before the wildings come out. Managerial bloat and regulatory overreach everywhere you don’t want it and nowhere that you do.

In an age in which the mainstream is all but dead and even the fake is fake online, the daily grind of British life, with its squalor and incoherent political formulas, has a grounding to it in all its vape shop, Turkish barber misery.

There is a line of thinking on the Right that holds that reality is a creation of Power, a never-ending public relations campaign that can mould and shape perception to a nigh-on infinite degree, and the public will constantly, without fail, be bamboozled and befuddled enough to go along with whatever the new narrative is. I do not entirely agree with this assessment.

I believe that sooner or later, material realities will cut through the fog of nudging and management technique, and grim, stark reality will reveal itself to all.

A family sitting in the cold during winter, watching mould creep across their walls, will not be convinced of Ed Miliband’s latest Green Energy boondoggle that put them in that situation. I’ve argued before that the “Boriswave” of immigrants shattered many illusions because the abstracted principle became a lived reality.

A ruling entity that is worth its salt has to deal with what is, not what ought to be, with reality as it stands and not as their ideological priors determine. The irony, of course, is that the reality of modern Britain is the result of decades of left-leaning ideals combined with neoliberal economics.

As reality and electoral annihilation confront the Labour Party, they are at least paying lip service to some of the problems heaped upon them by their ideals. As they attempt to do so, their left, woke, flank is being carved off into a thoroughly astroturfed Green Party insurgency headed by the aesthetically challenged Zack Polanski, a gay Jewish hypnotist.

Labour policy wonks and focus groups understand that the optics of the “small boat” migrants combined with a relentless churn of headlines of sexual assaults and stabbed dog walkers is political cancer and, at least in terms of PR, something has to be done. The Green Party insurgency has emerged as the chunk of the left that flatly refuses to move on from the peak woke years of 2020/22.

It is already being claimed that Shabana Mahmood’s draconian new policies will increase the use of the “safe and legal” routes, which, again, will not change the fundamental problem people see with their own eyes in the physical world, of what has been done to their nation.

Mahmood has toured the media claiming that, whether the mainstream likes it or not, there is a genuine and serious problem with illegal migration and that the system is broken.

She also, quite correctly, claims that brown people like her are increasingly under threat by a backlash emerging to the entire situation. Aaron Bastani recently made a similar point that, as the situation deteriorates, all non-white minorities will be lumped into the same basket as the newer influx.

The framing here is clever; essentially, unending panic and anger over immigration is a threat to already established immigrant communities. This serves to kneecap white liberals, who can now be cast into the roles of aloof nutters not facing actual issues, either from the white working-class or minority groups.

Yet, even the Greens are beginning to get a dose of reality.

Recently, the deputy leader of the Green Party, Rachel Millward, became the epitome of the hypocritical white liberal nimby by opposing the settlement of illegal immigrants in her 96% white East Sussex enclave. Amid much ribaldry on social media, Millward claimed it was wrong to house such doctors and surgeons in local army barracks, which is… convenient to say the least.

She also noted that it was unsafe for both locals and migrants. Despite having spent years declaring “refugees are welcome” she obviously thinks they should be welcomed in struggling working-class areas, or inner cities, or, well, anywhere except near her shire.

In my essay Reforming Normies, I wrote:

Moreover, the sheer quantity of foreigners has resulted in the immigrants being an unindividuated Other, like a rapidly rising tide of unknowable threats and differences becoming intolerable. Nobody has any interest that this person came from Somalia or Afghanistan or is a Kurd — all are rolled up psychologically into a perceived wall of migrant otherness. The hegemonic values insist that we view people as nothing more than individuals, but it is now becoming clear that, in reality, this cannot scale up to the degrees demanded, so yet another fracture appears in the machine of truth production.

The stunning hypocrisy of the Greens and, for that matter, the Liberal Democrats is that despite their virtue signalling, they’re conscious of the uncomfortable realities of the outcomes of their own ideals. Yet they still pursue them for others, not for themselves.

When Elon Musk described England as inhabited by unworldly Hobbits who have no experience of the world's harshness, it was widely assumed he was referring to the working class. Yet the howls of outrage from certain quarters of England revealed that he was talking about the Rachel Millwards and Green Party adherents.

At least the Hobbits were unaware of the men of Gondor making a desperate stand to hold back the tide; people such as Rachel Millward (and there are many of them) are seemingly well aware of the tensions and abuses in places such as Epping, yet wish only to increase their misery and shield themselves and their constituency from it.

It is absolutely contemptible.

The issue, of course, is that the high status values of liberal socialites are entirely at odds with how things are in the real world. Moreover, these same liberals have revealed preferences that tell us they’re fully aware of their hypocrisy! Even Millward’s own constituents want her and her dimwitted ideals to get lost.

It is commonly held that the average Reform voter, or nationalist, is living in some bygone age of quaint telephone boxes, kids playing football using their jackets as goalposts, and a homogenous society.

There is truth in the claim that many of us have an addiction to nostalgia, yet it is the Greens and Lib Dem swathes of England that seem stuck in the past. Rachel Millward is an anachronism, a throwback to 2014 and a time when her values remained abstract, not visceral, and lived cheek by jowl with Third World imports.

The open borders, multicultural dream is not something unfurling, it is not a sunny upland we’re heading towards, but a dystopian reality almost everyone hates. The Green insurgency is not a new movement, but a decades-old movement dedicated to keeping a failed, catastrophic ideal alive in the face of hard truths that debunk it.